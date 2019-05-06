Mary A. Sledjeski

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mary A. Sledjeski, of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away peacefully May 5, 2019, at Little Flower Manor Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Born March 19, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Yannis Pietrazak.

Mary was a 1948 graduate of Scotland School, Chambersburg. She was employed as a seamstress for several years before retiring to take care of her family.

Mary was very active at the former St. Joseph's Church, Wilkes-Barre Township, as a member of its Altar and Rosary Society and volunteering for church functions. She was currently a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Mary loved walking her dog, Cookie, and loved animals in general, rescuing two cats and giving them a home. She also enjoyed bingo and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, on May 18, 2008; sisters, Frances Pietrazak and Blanche Bishop; and brother, Edward Pietrazak.

Surviving are her daughters, Joanne Heylek and her husband, John, of Wilkes-Barre Township, and Linda Hill, of Wilkes-Barre Township; sons, David Sledjeski, at home, Maek Sledjeski and his companion, Brenda Thoryk, of Wilkes-Barre Township, and Jeff Sledjeski and his wife, Jennifer, of Shepton; grandchildren, Tara Harmonosky and her husband, Joseph, of Mountain Top, Haidyn Sledjeski, Jayden Sledjeski, Jordyn Doria, and Patrick Heylek; and great-granddaughter, Hope Harmonosky.

Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hemlock Street, Wilkes-Barre Township. The Reverend Mykhalyo Prodanets will be officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday morning until time of services at the funeral home.
