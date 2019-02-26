AVOCA — Mary Agnes (Flanagan) Hadley, 93, of Avoca, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y., surrounded by her family.

Mary was born in Pittston to Gertrude and Thomas Flanagan on Dec. 25, 1925. She married Earl T. Hadley in April 1967 and lived in Philadelphia for 21 years before retiring to Avoca in 1988.

Mary worked for the Swanee Paper Corp. in Ransom and for the Philadelphia Gas Works, Philadelphia. She enjoyed arts and crafts, playing cards and especially playing bingo. Mary was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish, VFW Auxiliary Post 8335, Avoca, and Pittston Active Adult Center.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Earl T. Hadley; her daughter, Gertrude O'Boyle; and son Robert O'Boyle; her two brothers, Thomas and John Flanagan; and her sister, Patricia Flanagan.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Joanne (John) Finn; granddaughter Marykate Finn; grandson Christopher Finn; two sisters, Gertrude Strom and Joan Flory; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with Mary's nephews, Fr. Michael and Fr. Edward Quinnan, officiating. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641.

