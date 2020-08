WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mary Alice Cook, 89, of Wilkes-Barre Township, died Aug. 4, 2020. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Gate of Heaven Church, Machell Avenue, Dallas. Social distancing and mask requirements must be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.