SHAVERTOWN — Mary Aline Casterlin, of Springville, Alabama, formerly of Shavertown, passed away Feb. 24, 2019.

Born April 24, 1926, in Sweetwater, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Vance Bradford and Mary Leigh (Brookes) Bradford.

Aline, as she was known to all who knew her, met her late husband, Robert B. Casterlin, during WWII at a USO dance and married in August 1943 at the Concho Air Force Base, San Angelo, Texas.

After the war, she resided in Shavertown for the next 33 years, after which she returned to Texas until 2001, when she moved to Alabama to be closer to family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Vance Bradford (1962); mother Mary (Brookes) Bradford (1962); husband Robert (1971); brother John Paul Bradford (1996); and son Wayne D. Casterlin (1998).

She is survived by her son, Russell, and his wife, Lori, of Springville, Ala., and Paul and his wife, Debbie, of Dallas; brothers Jimmy Dean Bradford, of Stephensville, Texas, and Leonard Bradford, of Weatherford, Texas; sister Pat Averitte, of Weatherford, Texas; and cousin Leigh Brookes and wife Amy.

Arrangements will be privately held at the request of the family.

"A free people ought not only to be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government." — George Washington