LEVITTOWN — Mary Alyce McGroarty, of Levittown and Ashley, died on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, after a long illness.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice McGroarty. She graduated valedictorian from St. Leo's High School, Ashley, in 1957 and Misericordia University, where she earned her B.S. degree in elementary education, graduating magna cum laude in 1961. She later earned her master's degree in education. Mary Alyce was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Levittown, and was a teacher in the Bristol School District for over 40 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Raymond McGroarty, of Tacoma, Washington.

She is survived by her son, David Weise, of Yardley; sister Maureen Mulrooney and her husband, Michael, of Lake Winola, and Wellington, Fla.; her nieces, Megan Mulrooney, Kathy Minahan, of N.J., Jill Piacitelli and Erin Becker; and nephew Sean McGroarty, of Washington state.

A memorial service will be held noon to 3 p.m. March 30, 2019, from James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. July 6, 2019, in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Mass, followed with a burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to (1-800-822-6344) or at .