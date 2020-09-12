KINGSTON — After a life well lived, on Sept. 10, 2020, Mary Ann Adams (née Zugarek), of Kingston, arrived in heaven to the welcoming embrace of her daughter, Mary Beth. Mary Ann was the only daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Zugarek. She was born on March 25, 1932, in Nanticoke.

She graduated from Ashley High School and Marywood University with a degree in home economics. She began her career as a teacher in Ashley and relocated to New Jersey, where she taught for an additional eight years. This was good preparation for her marriage to Jack Adams, on Aug. 13, 1960, and her five children born in the next four years.

She found her true calling in the raising of her family, especially in caring for her angel on Earth, Mary Beth, for whom Mary Ann cared for at home for 32 years. Mary Ann gave her children the faith, love, guidance and support to move them into their adult lives and marriages and she was able to see all nine of her grandchildren grow up. Her home was a vibrant center of family life. She loved the holidays and spent days planning menus and cooking.

Mary Ann was a devout member of The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola and the former St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston. She regularly attended prayer group and could always be counted on to pray the rosary or begin a novena for a special intention.

On Aug. 13, 2020, her entire family gathered in Avalon, N.J., to celebrate the renewal of their 60th wedding vows. She carried a generous and caring energy to the end of her life. One of her favorite sayings was, "never let anyone steal your joy." She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Jack, her son, Jack Adams (Camille Jescavage), of Hunlock Creek, daughters, Rose Ann Casey (Donald), of Cherry Hill, N.J., Nancy Larralde (Julio), of Kingston, Susan Shoemaker (Jim), of Wyoming and her nine grandchildren, Kevin (fiancé Paige Matteo), Catherine (fiancé Jonathan McGowan), and Patricia Casey, Melissa (Chris Del Gardo), Jonathan and Alex Larralde, Elizabeth, Jacob and Isabel Shoemaker.

Private funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, or The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple, Kingston, PA 18704.