1/
Mary Ann (Pesta) Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Mary Ann (Pesta) Bell, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Dupont on Sept. 8, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Matthew Pesta and Victoria Lukasik.

Mary Ann was a hard worker and was proud to have been employed at Boscov's in Wilkes-Barre for over 20 years, where she truly enjoyed her fellow coworkers and customers. She loved animals, especially her dog, Lucky, who was rescued out of the Boscov's parking lot.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Thomas P. Bell; son, Ronald Bell; sisters, Madeline King and Janet Kovach; and brothers-in-law, John Milko, Eugene King and Joseph Kovach.

Left to cherish her memory are son, Thomas Bell and fiancée, Michele Kuhar; sister, Gloria Milko and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann's family would like to thank all the kind healthcare workers who helped us through this difficult time.

Memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 25 Church St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18765 and Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.

Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services handled private services for the family.

Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved