EDWARDSVILLE — Mary Ann Butkiewicz, 91, of Edwardsville, died Aug. 7, 2020. Funeral service will be 9:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a visitation from 9a.m. until time of service. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be in St. Ignatius Church and Cemetery.