OLD FORGE — Mary Ann (Sopp) Czerkas, age 87, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, Oct. 20, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Byzantine Church, 700 Oak St., Taylor. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.