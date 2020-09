DALLAS — Mary Ann Gonos Kotch, 84, of Dallas, died Aug. 24, 2020. A public celebration of life is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church, 424 Stanton St., Wilkes-Barre. The family will receive guests from 1 to 2 p.m. Service beginning at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.