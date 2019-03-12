PITTSTON — On March 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Mary Ann Magdalen Taubar was carried by the angels to heaven.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1927, at home in Pittston, as the youngest child to Michael and Mary Danko Bozosi. Her parents were first generation immigrants from eastern Slovakia who came to this country in the early 1900s to work in the coal mines of Pennsylvania and seek a better life for themselves and their children.

She arrived just in time for the Great Depression. The streets in her neighborhood were dirt. Dirt streets were fine she said, "No one owned an automobile." She said she never knew her family was poor because they lived with others who were the same way. She recalled as a child that she and her brothers would make daily trips to the culm bank of the coal mine near her home to pick through and fill their small wagon with pieces of coal that were mixed in with the slate, stone and other mine waste in order to provide fuel for the kitchen stove, which cooked their meals, heated the bath water and also served to provide minimal heat for their small home. As the youngest, when the picked coal returned home, her job was to take her small hammer and break up the larger pieces of coal so they would burn better in the stove. With pride, she said she was truly a "coal cracker." Even at a young age, it seemed unfair to her that her family couldn't afford to purchase the coal her father mined each day. She never felt less well-off than others, as she said this was typical for everyone who lived in her neighborhood. She often told her children, "There are no hard times in life; just some times that are better than others."

After graduating from high school, she met the love of her life, Richard Taubar, when he returned as a U.S. Marine from the Pacific Theatre at the end of WWII. They married on Feb. 7, 1948, in St. John the Baptist Slovak Church, Pittston. She worked in the dress factories in Pittston after marriage, where she took pride in her sewing skills having made her own clothing, starting when she was a young girl.

In 1952, when her husband took a job in the signal department at the Sayre Shops, they relocated and moved into a home on Lincoln Street in Sayre, where with her husband they raised their family and she continued to live until her death.

In addition to being a full-time mother to five children, Mary Ann worked as seamstress at the Sayre Lingerie until she retired in 1987, after which she thoroughly enjoyed working at Rosh Farms Greenhouse with her daughter for several years.

Mary Ann was a member of the Sayre Christian Church. She served as PTA member and a Girl Scout leader. She had a unique talent for making useful things out of virtually nothing and always said that she never went to sleep at night until she had plan in place for the next day.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 1994; her daughter, Diane Wandell, in 2016; her parents, Michael and Mary Danko Bozosi; her step-father, Michael Bonchonsky; brothers George, Michael and Joseph; step-brothers Michael Bonchonsky and John Bonchonsky; and step-sisters Catherine Cundiff and Margaret Andrejko.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Richard (Linda) Taubar, Carol (Roman) Rosh, Gary (Donnariis) Taubar and Suzanne (Christopher) Kaiden; sons-in-law William Wandell and Eric Keir; sister Pauline Cardascia; and sisters-in-law Jean Ballard, Carol Roth and Stella Bozosi. She also leaves loving grandchildren, Sharon (Stephen) Rose, Melanie (Lt. Col. Matthew) Adams, Amy (William) Whyte, Michael (Sarah) Wandell, Richard Taubar, Dennise Taubar Hanna, Michael (Katherine) Taubar, Daniel Taubar, Adonna Taubar, Travis Keir, Zachary Keir and Derrik Keir; her great-grandchildren, Anastasia Taubar, Isabella Taubar, Gabriella Taubar, Richard Taubar, Michael Wandell, Jason Wandell, John Wandell, Sophia Whyte, Lauren Whyte, Julia Adams and AnaMarie Adams; step-brothers Tom Bonchonsky, Andy Bonchonsky and Joe Bonchonsky; and step-sisters Irene Lanza and Mary Mikitish; in addition, she leaves behind her dear friends, Jane Harshbarger, Rose Rosh and Tammie Rosh.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, 225 S. Main St., Athens. Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Donahoo officiating. Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.

The family suggests that contributions in Mary Ann's honor be directed to the Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre, PA 18840.