WILKES-BARRE — Mary Ann Mudlock, 74, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.

She was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Walter and Helen Pielak Sott. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and resided in Wilkes-Barre most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Mudlock and son, Thomas Mudlock.

Surviving are her children, Andrew Mudlock Jr., and his wife, Deborah, Kristina Hafner and her husband, Robert, John Mudlock, Susan Mudlock and her companion, Lonnie Maywald; eight grandchildren; brother, Walter Sott; sisters, Vickie Kolesar and Helen King; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.


Published in Times Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
