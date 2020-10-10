1/
Mary Ann Myers
PITTSTON — Mary Ann Myers, 70, formerly of Pittston, passed into the arms of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, 2020, at Forest City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Forest City, where she was recently a guest.

Born on March 16, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, Mary Ann was one of three children born to the late Dr. Charles E. Myers and Virginia (Rosser) Myers.

Raised in Kingston, Mary Ann was a graduate of the former Kingston High School, Class of 1968. Following high school, she went on to attain her bachelor's degree and master's degree in nutrition and dietetics.

Prior to her retirement, Mary Ann was employed as a dietician for Associate Internists, Kingston, now Intermountain Medical Group.

Throughout her life, Mary Ann had a passion for writing and painting using watercolors and chalk as her mediums.

Mary Ann is survived by her brothers, Dr. Charles E. Myers Jr., and his wife, Rose, of Virginia; Dr. Fred Myers and his wife, Debra, of Kingston; and her nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send the Myers Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
