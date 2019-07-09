KINGSTON — Mary Ann (Panchari) Nicolo, 78, of Kingston, beloved mother and grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home in Kingston.

Born in Seltzer on March 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Panchari. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Wenner, and brother Tony Panchari, who have loving memories of her. She leaves four children; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who will miss her enthusiasm for life, sense of humor and fashion sense.

A graduate of Nativity High School in Pottsville, Mary Ann then graduated from the St. Joseph School of Nursing, Reading, as a Registered Nurse (RN). She was an RN with the American Red Cross for over two decades and prior to that, a practicing RN at the Luzerne County Prison, the Valley Crest Nursing Home and in private practice offices. Still active with her classmates and colleagues, she gave in every facet of her life her all.

Mary Ann leaves behind to cherish memories of her, children Maria Nicolo and son-in-law David Earling, of Titusville, N.J., and their children John and Rose; Gina Clemons and son-in-law Dale Clemons, of Owings Mills, Md., and their children Robbie, Josh and Ketrina; Zoie Roppelt and son-in-law Matt Roppelt, of New Freedom, and their children Tyler and Isabel; and Steven Nicolo, of Scranton.

She lived in Forty Fort and then Kingston for over 50 years, where she built lifelong friends to enjoy bridge, gourmet club, dancing, shopping, movies and whatever excitement she could find. She was also an avid reader and well-known at the Hoyt Library.

She gave her time to Girl Scouts, , St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen, West Side Women's Club and rocking newborn babies at the local hospital suffering from addiction withdrawal.

Mary Ann wanted people to remember her with a kind deed or with a kind word to someone who needs it and felt in doing so, she would live forever.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, followed by a lunch gathering for family and friends at Fire and Ice, 111 S. Main St., Trucksville.

In place of flowers, contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, the Hoyt Library or Sparrow Place.

For more information or to send the family an online request, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.