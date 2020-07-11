LARKSVILLE — Mary Ann O'Kane, of Larksville, died suddenly at home on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Michael and Anna Cituk. Mary Ann was a graduate of Larksville High School and was employed as a clerk by Fetch's Market in Plymouth. She loved doing word games and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Charles III, baby daughter, Kimberly O'Kane and son-in-law, Frank Karcheski.

She is survived by her sons, Michael O'Kane and his wife, Carol, of Scranton; Sam O'Kane, of Larksville; Brian O'Kane and his wife, Audrey, of Larksville; daughters; Mary Ann Karcheski, of Kingston; Audrey Hodle and husband, Dan, of Wyoming; Brenda June and husband, Carl, of Hanover Township and her daughter-in-law, Beverly Kitchen, of Dallas; grandchildren, Frank Karcheski III and his wife, Melissa; Tanya Karcheski; Daniel Hodle Jr. and his wife, Lauren; Hilda Bundrick and her husband, Raymond; Gayle Hodle, Jon Hodle and his wife, Amy; Christopher Hodle and his wife, Lisa; Jennifer Hrabovsky and her husband, Stephen; Mary Ann Reiff and her husband, John; Rebecca Lampman and her husband, David, Samuel, Sarah and Brianna; Great-grandchildren; Makayla, Landon, Jaelyn, Daniel, Elizabeth, Avery, Thomas, Alisa and Samantha, Joseph, Brittany, Jessica, Jordan, Jaxson, Aidan, Adylyn, Katelyn, Christopher, Austin, Stephen, David, Michael and Alena; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday from St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, with the Rev. Gurka officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery Pikes Creek.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information, or to leave the family an online condolence.