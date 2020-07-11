1/1
Mary Ann O'Kane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LARKSVILLE — Mary Ann O'Kane, of Larksville, died suddenly at home on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Michael and Anna Cituk. Mary Ann was a graduate of Larksville High School and was employed as a clerk by Fetch's Market in Plymouth. She loved doing word games and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Charles III, baby daughter, Kimberly O'Kane and son-in-law, Frank Karcheski.

She is survived by her sons, Michael O'Kane and his wife, Carol, of Scranton; Sam O'Kane, of Larksville; Brian O'Kane and his wife, Audrey, of Larksville; daughters; Mary Ann Karcheski, of Kingston; Audrey Hodle and husband, Dan, of Wyoming; Brenda June and husband, Carl, of Hanover Township and her daughter-in-law, Beverly Kitchen, of Dallas; grandchildren, Frank Karcheski III and his wife, Melissa; Tanya Karcheski; Daniel Hodle Jr. and his wife, Lauren; Hilda Bundrick and her husband, Raymond; Gayle Hodle, Jon Hodle and his wife, Amy; Christopher Hodle and his wife, Lisa; Jennifer Hrabovsky and her husband, Stephen; Mary Ann Reiff and her husband, John; Rebecca Lampman and her husband, David, Samuel, Sarah and Brianna; Great-grandchildren; Makayla, Landon, Jaelyn, Daniel, Elizabeth, Avery, Thomas, Alisa and Samantha, Joseph, Brittany, Jessica, Jordan, Jaxson, Aidan, Adylyn, Katelyn, Christopher, Austin, Stephen, David, Michael and Alena; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday from St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, with the Rev. Gurka officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery Pikes Creek.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information, or to leave the family an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved