Mary Ann Pavolonis
WYOMING — Mary Ann Pavolonis, 66, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston on Aug. 8, 1953, Mary was the daughter of the late William and Isabelle (Gorka) Blizzard.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Riverstreet Manor as a Certified Nurses Aid for many years.

Mary was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pavolonis.

Surviving are her son, William H. Updyke, of Wyoming; three grandchildren; brothers, William Blizzard and his wife, Tanya, of Kingston; Christopher Blizzard and his wife, Gail, of Lehman; and John Blizzard, of Pringle; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi officiating.

Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Due to current restrictions and recommendations by the department of health, face masks will be required and social distancing will occur.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
