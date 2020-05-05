WEST PITTSTON — Mary Ann Regnosky, 79, of West Pittston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by her two children at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, passing of natural causes. Born on Aug. 15, 1940, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lillian (Uranowski) Jacobs. She was a 1958 graduate of Marymount High School in Wilkes-Barre, with an emphasis in business. She furthered her education by studying computer science at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke. Mary Ann helped manage the family's music store, Jacobs Music Company, in Nanticoke, Kingston and Shavertown. She later worked in clerical positions at Acme Markets and W.T. Grants Department Store, followed by a position as Head Merchandiser for K-Mart Department Store in Pittston. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, reading, gardening, crafting, going for rides in the country, caring for her neighbors and supporting the less fortunate. She was a big Elvis fan and dreamed of being a Nascar driver, but opted to raise a family instead. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her step-granddaughter, Jamie Stanislowski. Surviving are Jack Regnosky; her sister, Barbara Courtright, of Unionville, Conn.; her brother, Lee Jacobs, of Nanticoke; her son, John Regnosky, and his wife, Dodie, of Shavertown; her daughter, Andrea Regnosky, and her fiancé, Brian Estock, of Avoca; her granddaughters, Kristine McCracken, Cassandra McCracken, and Heather (Regnosky) Walker; her step-grandson, Christian Stanislowski; as well as several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store