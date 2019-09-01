Times Leader Obituaries
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Mary Ann Ruddy

Mary Ann Ruddy Obituary

BEAR CREEK – Mary Ann Ruddy, 80, of Bear Creek, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born April 26, 1939, in Swoyersville a daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Beny Busha. Mary Ann was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School and was formerly employed at Pritchard's Pharmacy, Luzerne. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Church, Bear Creek. She enjoyed shopping, taking photographs and going to lunch with her friends. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family especially her three grandkids and made everyone feel welcome in her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Donald A. Ruddy.

Surviving are her children, Patrick Ruddy and his wife, Jenny, Malvern, Kathleen Krzwyicki and her husband, Joe, Wilkes-Barre, Tony Ruddy and his wife Kristin, Glen Allen, Va.; grandchildren, Abbie, Bryson, and Jack Ruddy; brother, Stephen Busha and his wife, Sandy, Binghamton; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 1o a.m. in St. Elizabeth's Church, Route 115, Bear Creek. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
