1/
Mary Ann Shumoski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mary Ann Shumoski, 80, of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was born June 18, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Yurkoski Shumoski. She was a 1958 graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township High School and was employed by several local companies.

Mary Ann was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre and enjoyed going to the casinos. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and John Sedeski.

Surviving are her sister, Evelyn Sowa; brother, Joseph Shumoski and his wife, Patricia, nieces and nephews.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Hope Parish, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved