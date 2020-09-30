WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mary Ann Shumoski, 80, of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was born June 18, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Yurkoski Shumoski. She was a 1958 graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township High School and was employed by several local companies.

Mary Ann was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre and enjoyed going to the casinos. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and John Sedeski.

Surviving are her sister, Evelyn Sowa; brother, Joseph Shumoski and his wife, Patricia, nieces and nephews.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Hope Parish, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

