WEST WYOMING — Mary Ann Skok, 55, of West Wyoming, died April 30, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Daniel Skok. Mary Ann was laid to eternal rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery on Monday from Bednarski Funeral Home.



