NANTICOKE — Mary Ann Sunder, 77, of Nanticoke, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Residential Hospice Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Nanticoke on August 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Kopcho) Sunder. She was a lifelong resident of Nanticoke, where she was a graduate of Nanticoke High School.

She was proud to serve in her country in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1963 as a Medical Corps WAVE.

Mary Ann was employed as a Data Transcriber for the Social Security Administration until her retirement.

She was a former member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Nanticoke but most recently a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Kaye (Sunder) Wengen.

Mary Ann is survived by her niece, Linda Kaye Wengen, of Fla., a godchild and several cousins.

Private funeral services are to be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Michael's Byzantine Cemetery, Glen Lyon. Arrangements are by George A. Strish, Inc., Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., Glen Lyon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes Barre Twp., 18702, or to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, 18702.