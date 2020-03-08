EXETER — Mary Ann Switzer, 77, of Exeter, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, following a brief illness.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Duffy) Conniff. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School class of 1960. For 23 years, she was employed by Wyoming Area School District as a cafeteria worker. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Home Nursing Patient Care and Professional Health Associates of Kingston.

The highlight of her earlier days was when she danced on the "Steel Pier" in Atlantic City. She enjoyed her day trips to casinos and watching her grandchildren in their sporting events.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Glen, in 2019, and brother, Frank (Butch) Conniff, in 2019. Surviving are sons: Ricky and his wife, Karen Rome Switzer, of Exeter; Joe and his wife, Amy Lloyd Switzer, of Harding; Robbie and his wife, Jackie Ostir Switzer, of West Pittston; grandchildren; Connor, Jakob, and Makenzie; brother, Joseph Conniff, of Wyoming; and sister-in-law, Pattie Conniff, West Wyoming.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kim Kovalick and her staff for their care throughout the years. In addition,they would like to extend their gratitude to Compass Home Health and Rehab, especially Rob Nelson, Danyelle Lishon and Lori Ellick-Dotter for their kind and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.

All family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Relatives and friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, PA 18644.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504, or Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.