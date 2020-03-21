AVOCA — Mary Ann (Rava) Tigue, 80, of Avoca passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She was born in Duryea on Aug. 17, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella (Lewandowski) Rava.

Mary Ann was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. She attended Holy Rosary Parochial School, and was a graduate of Duryea High School. Mary Ann graduated from Wilkes University with a degree in Accounting and she prepared income taxes for over 22 years. She worked many years as a secretary for the late state Rep. Raymond Musto.

Mary Ann was an Avoca Borough Council woman for over 30 years, where she was active with council and the community and was never one to sit back and wait for things to unfold, but was rather one to make things happen. She was always active in receiving grants for the Borough of Avoca and helping the children of the Borough. She was instrumental in refurbishing the Avoca Community Center, with the help of grants that she spearheaded that helped start the Avoca Basketball league and the Avoca Little League.

Mary Ann started the Avoca Borough Food Drive that fed over 500 people for 22 years. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and served as Vice President. She loved helping the children of her borough and was always there to help and benefit the lives of the residents in our area. Mary Ann will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tigue, in 2007; her brothers, Joseph, Frank, Edward, Stanley Jr., John, Charles, Paul, Alfred, and Peter Rava, sisters; Josephine, Anna, Stella, Helen, and Dorothy.

She is survived by her children; Joseph Jr., of Avoca, Michael, of Avoca, and twins John and Kevin Tigue, of Avoca. Also surviving are her brother Leon, of Rome N.Y., her sister Theresa Salidas, of Plains Township and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Avoca Ambulance Association, 740 Main St. Avoca, 18641.

Funeral services will be privately held with a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca., with Fr. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

