WILKES-BARRE — Beloved Mother, Mary Benson, 94, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.

Mary was born Aug. 13, 1924, daughter of Mary Austin and Edward Barrett. Mary was an avid reader, a crochet master and loved playing cards with her friends. She felt her greatest achievement was her six children.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Benson, sister, Marguerite Pettis, of New Jersey, and brother, Edward Barrett, of Virginia.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen O'Shea (Sean), of Mountain Top; Ann Eckenrode (Jim), of Mountain Top; Thomas Benson Jr. (Colleen), of Kington; Terry Pahler (Chuck), of Wilkes-Barre; Joan Swartwood (Mark), of Mountain Top; Christopher Benson (Michelle), of Wilkes-Barre; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family is eternally grateful to Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, St. Luke's Villa with a special thank you to the Second Floor Staff for their loving care and compassion.

Funeral service will be conducted at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Leo/Holy Family Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Reverend Vincent Dang will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends are invited to join the family Thursday evening, May 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and from 8:45 a.m. until time of serve on Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church or St. Luke's Employees Fund.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.