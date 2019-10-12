KINGSTON — Mary Bolosky, 93, of Kingston, passed away early Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilition Center, Boston, Msas. She was born in 1926 in Ukraine to the late Harry and Catherine Hermann Lukacz.

Mary was a 1944 graduate of Coughlin High School and a member of Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, infant daughters, Catherine and Mary, infant son, John, brothers, Peter and Stephen Lukacz, and sisters, Olga Kosek and Sophie Cassaletti.

Mary is survived by her son, Gregory Bolosky and his wife, Ellen Goodman and her dear granddog, Bodhi, of Boston, Mass.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday morning at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 635 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Paul Wolensky officiating.

Interment will be at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, Plains,

Friends may call 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville.