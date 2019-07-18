Surrounded by her loving children, Mary Buczynski passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, one day after her 93rd birthday.

Mary was born on July 16, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Pearl (Osenkowski) Wasloski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Edward Buczynski; her brothers, Edward Wasloski (Eleanor) and Stanley Wasloski (Mona); and her sisters, Ann Kukla (Len) and Theresa Kluk (Frank).

Surviving are her four children, Linda Mari Buczynski, of Hillsborough, N.J., Mary Frances Buczynski, of Wilkes-Barre Township, Joanne Lisa Buczynski, of Mountain Top, and Gary Buczynski, of Mountain Top; two grandchildren, Gary Scott Buczynski and Allison Bucynski, both of Mountain Top; brothers-in-law Stanley J. Buckley (Mary), of Wilkes-Barre, and Bernard Buczynski (Carol), of Laurel, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary loved picking blueberries as a child in Wilkes-Barre Township, as well as shopping, trains, birds, Elvis, the Smothers Brothers, music and dancing at the Crystal Light Ballroom near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Her first loves were her family and her loving husband, Frank.

Mary worked in a local shoe factory, the Empire Dress Co. and Penn State Belt and Buckle, all in Wilkes-Barre, to help her parents to be able to take classes for bookkeeping and business. She met her husband, Frank, through her future sister-in-law, Jenny, while working at the shoe factory. They were married on June 19, 1948. After she was married, they lived briefly near Pittsburgh but returned to Wilkes-Barre Township to raise a family.

Mary spent most of her time caring for her children and making sure they had a strong Catholic faith. She regularly attended St. Anthony's Novena with her children at St. Joseph's Monastery, where she and her husband were members. After its closing, they joined Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

To help make a better life for her children as soon as they were school age, Mary went to work at Zayre Department Store in Wilkes-Barre, which later became Ames Department Store. She maintained her care for her family while working, never neglecting her family responsibilities.

She remained active following her retirement from the retail store after its closing. She was a member of Wilkes-Barre Senior Center and attended weekly bingo, occasional trips to Atlantic City and other events and shows. She was also a member of the Wilkes University Polish Room. After her husband's passing and her mobility began to worsen, Mary continued to "get out" often, if not daily. She continued to attend weekly Mass and the yearly celebration of St. Ann's Novena, Scranton. She received home health and outpatient physical and occupational therapy through Allied Services. She also was involved with exercise programs at the Edwardsville Senior Center and Elite Fitness. She attended speech therapy classes at College Misericordia for five years.

Mary worked hard to maintain her ability to move and enjoy life. She rarely stayed at home for a full day, restricted occasionally by the weather. She loved traveling with her daughters to Allentown, Bethlehem, Lancaster and New Jersey, and traveling by train to visit her sister, Ann, in Virginia. Her motto was "Can't get lazy," as her dad had told her often as a child. Despite any pain or loss, Mary never lost her drive of her spirit for living and enjoying her family, friends, nature and life. These would radiate to all that met her. She will be remembered always as "the best mom in the whole world."

The family would like to offer special thanks for the excellent care they provided at Commonwealth Health's Emergency Department, staff on Level 7 of the hospital and its CTICU Unit. They went above and beyond to ensure Mary's comfort and care. The family would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ira Crossman, Dr. Jeffrey DeAndra and Dr. Loren Mangino for their care over the years, and especially Deacon Joseph DiViza for his spiritual encouragement over the years and his compassion during her final hours. God bless you all.

Friends may call from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in Our Lady of Hope Church, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.