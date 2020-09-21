PIKES CREEK — Mary C. Piatt, age 69, of Pikes Creek, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 30, 1951, and was the daughter of the late William and Cecelia Curry Hoover.

Mary graduated from Pittston Area High School and was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 10 years. She was a loving wife and extraordinary mother. She loved camping and spent the last 20 winters in Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Mary is survived by her husband of 47 years, Lonnie Piatt; and daughter, Alison.

A private funeral will be held at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc. at the convenience of the family.

There will be no public calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

