WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mary C. Risko, 93, of Wilkes-Barre Township, died Aug. 7, 2020. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Monday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Masks and social distancing required. Friends may call 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.