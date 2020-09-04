ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Mary Catherine Rowley, of Annapolis, Md., formerly of Pittston, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of Frank and Catherine (McHale) Krempa. Born in Pittston, upon graduation from Pittston Nursing School she relocated to New York City to work at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She lived for many years in East Meadow, N.Y., where she raised her family and continued a career in healthcare.

She married the love of her life, James Patrick Rowley, of Queens, N.Y., a New York City police officer who died in the line of duty in a helicopter crash in 1983, leaving her to raise their two children. Upon retiring, she relocated back to Pittston to take excellent care of her mother.

After the passing of her mother, she moved to Annapolis, Md., to be near her children. She devoted her life to her family and was loved by all for her kindness, generosity and ability to make life fun.

Survivors: Daughter, Jennifer Rowley, of Washington, D.C., son, James and wife, Jennifer, of Silver Spring, Md., and their son, James and brother, Frank Krempa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be planned sometime in the future, celebrating her life.

If you knew Mary, please leave a note or a memory on this tribute website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/annapolis-md/mary-rowley-9321362