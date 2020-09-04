1/
Mary Catherine Rowley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Mary Catherine Rowley, of Annapolis, Md., formerly of Pittston, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of Frank and Catherine (McHale) Krempa. Born in Pittston, upon graduation from Pittston Nursing School she relocated to New York City to work at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She lived for many years in East Meadow, N.Y., where she raised her family and continued a career in healthcare.

She married the love of her life, James Patrick Rowley, of Queens, N.Y., a New York City police officer who died in the line of duty in a helicopter crash in 1983, leaving her to raise their two children. Upon retiring, she relocated back to Pittston to take excellent care of her mother.

After the passing of her mother, she moved to Annapolis, Md., to be near her children. She devoted her life to her family and was loved by all for her kindness, generosity and ability to make life fun.

Survivors: Daughter, Jennifer Rowley, of Washington, D.C., son, James and wife, Jennifer, of Silver Spring, Md., and their son, James and brother, Frank Krempa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be planned sometime in the future, celebrating her life.

If you knew Mary, please leave a note or a memory on this tribute website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/annapolis-md/mary-rowley-9321362



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved