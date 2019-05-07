WILKES-BARRE — Mary Coughlin, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Hanover Township, died late Saturday evening, May 4, 2019, at Little Flower Manor.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary H. Zoeller Roos and was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Mary was a seamstress for A. Rifkin, Hanover Township, and being a woman of great faith, was a member of St. Aloysis Church, St. Robert Bellarmine Parish.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Coughlin, on Feb. 5, 1999; brothers Charles and Edmund Roos; and sister Marge Rice.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with the Reverend Richard Cirba, her pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.