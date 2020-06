Or Copy this URL to Share

PLYMOUTH — Mary E. Ayers, of Plymouth, died May 29, 2020. Due to the current restrictions, private services for the immediate family will be held. Interment will be held in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Friends are welcome to attend while respecting social distancing. Arrangements are being made by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, Plymouth.



