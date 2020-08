Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Mary E. Balliet, of Pittston, formerly of Mountain Top, died Aug. 12, 2020. Private family funeral service will be held from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Interment will follow. Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information or to view a video tribute.



