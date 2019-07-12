HARDING — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mary E. Oliveri, a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 10, 2019, at the Riverstreet Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.

She left us while surrounded by her family after a long fight with Alzheimer's and dementia. She was 81.

Mary Ester Oliveri was born in Buffalo, New York. She was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Malecki McDonald.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 56 years, Armando J. Oliveri, in 2011; a granddaughter, Sarah E. Gardner, in 2017; and a great-grandson, Grayson Moon; sisters Betty Hugg and Francis Buska; and a brother, Edward McDonald.

Surviving are her loving daughter, Mary Ann Oliveri and her husband, David Kapitula, of Harding; a stepson, Jeffrey Ash (Mary); grandsons Alan, Scott, Daniel and David; granddaughter Amy; sisters Florence (Jeff) Barrett, of Angelica, N.Y., Gert Barringer, of West Field, N.Y., Patricia Milewski, of Cattaragus, N.Y., Louise Montgomery, of Cheektowaga, N.Y., and Cecelia Doknovitch, of Belfast, N.Y.; and a brother John (Jackie), of Ellington, N.Y.; also, sisters-in-law Nancy Doblovasky and Katie Olivieri, both of Pittston.

Mary lived a full life as a wonderful mother, wife, homemaker and worker as a waitress. She loved cooking, being active in the church, singing and dancing and kept an immaculate house. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values in her daughter. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be held at noon on Monday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John Sepma, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Social Concerns Committee, Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston PA 18643.

