Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC
1030 Wyoming Ave.
Exeter, PA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC
1030 Wyoming Ave.
Exeter, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Oliveri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Oliveri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Oliveri Obituary

HARDING — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mary E. Oliveri, a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 10, 2019, at the Riverstreet Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.

She left us while surrounded by her family after a long fight with Alzheimer's and dementia. She was 81.

Mary Ester Oliveri was born in Buffalo, New York. She was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Malecki McDonald.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 56 years, Armando J. Oliveri, in 2011; a granddaughter, Sarah E. Gardner, in 2017; and a great-grandson, Grayson Moon; sisters Betty Hugg and Francis Buska; and a brother, Edward McDonald.

Surviving are her loving daughter, Mary Ann Oliveri and her husband, David Kapitula, of Harding; a stepson, Jeffrey Ash (Mary); grandsons Alan, Scott, Daniel and David; granddaughter Amy; sisters Florence (Jeff) Barrett, of Angelica, N.Y., Gert Barringer, of West Field, N.Y., Patricia Milewski, of Cattaragus, N.Y., Louise Montgomery, of Cheektowaga, N.Y., and Cecelia Doknovitch, of Belfast, N.Y.; and a brother John (Jackie), of Ellington, N.Y.; also, sisters-in-law Nancy Doblovasky and Katie Olivieri, both of Pittston.

Mary lived a full life as a wonderful mother, wife, homemaker and worker as a waitress. She loved cooking, being active in the church, singing and dancing and kept an immaculate house. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values in her daughter. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be held at noon on Monday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John Sepma, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Social Concerns Committee, Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston PA 18643.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Published in Times Leader from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now