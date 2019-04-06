PLYMOUTH — Mary E. Saunders, 89, of Plymouth, passed away Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton, where she had been a patient for the past month.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Alexandra Kuderski Dola. She was raised in Wilkes-Barre and was a graduate of Marymount High School, Class of 1947.

She was married to Kermit R. Saunders and they resided in Plymouth since 1960 and their current home since 1971. Kermit preceded her in death on May 13, 2001.

She was employed by American Stores, Forty Fort, and later RCA Corporation, Mountain Top, until retiring.

Mrs. Saunders was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Larksville. She enjoyed her home and family and tending to her garden. She was an avid football fan, following Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to being preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, she was the last member of her immediate family and was preceded by a brother, Stanley Dola; and sisters, Stella Kazimer, Charlotte Kolenda, Martha Kamont, Bertha Marek, Helen Okal and Elizabeth Tokach.

Surviving are a son, Keith J. Saunders, Esq., and his wife, Susan M. Rooney, Esq., of Nanticoke; a daughter, Holly Saunders Spangenberg, of Plymouth; grandchildren, Julia Saunders, Claire Saunders and husband, Andrew Witchger Jr., Evan Saunders, Christine Lybolt, Jared Lybolt, Allyson Spangenberg and Jeffrey Spangenberg; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Dola, of Orlando, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and her caregivers, Cindy Pugh and Donna Rigle.

Mary's family extends their sincere thanks to the staff of Life Geisinger, Wilkes-Barre, as well as the Magical Court unit of Mountain View Nursing facility for the wonderful care they provided.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, with the Rev. Gerald J. Gurka, her pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Bloomingdale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Saunders' memory to the Plymouth Borough Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 156., Plymouth, PA 18651, or to St. John the Baptist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.