Mary E. Steele

WILKES-BARRE — Mary E. Steele, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Aletha (Kessler) Zadora.

Mary was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1948. She worked for more than 30 years with the Eberhard Faber Company, and retired from the Hanover Area School District.

She was a member of Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Steele, in 1981; brothers, James, John, Paul, Harry and Donald; sisters, Goldie, Judy and Elizabeth; and by her companion of 28 years, Jim Donnelly.

Surviving are her son, Ronald W. Steele and his wife, Barbara, of Palmyra; grandchildren, Tina, Brenda and Brian; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Times Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
