WILKES-BARRE — Mary E. Steele, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Aletha (Kessler) Zadora.

Mary was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1948. She worked for more than 30 years with the Eberhard Faber Company, and retired from the Hanover Area School District.

She was a member of Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Steele, in 1981; brothers, James, John, Paul, Harry and Donald; sisters, Goldie, Judy and Elizabeth; and by her companion of 28 years, Jim Donnelly.

Surviving are her son, Ronald W. Steele and his wife, Barbara, of Palmyra; grandchildren, Tina, Brenda and Brian; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.