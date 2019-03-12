WILKES-BARRE — Mary Elizabeth Ejsmont, 88, of Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Hayes Marx.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda M. Kluska; brother, Joseph Marx; and sister, Dolores Russell.

She is survived by son Wally Ejsmont and wife Rachel, of New York; daughters Susan J. Ejsmont and Judith Whalen; grandchildren, Jesse Ejsmont, Brandon Ejsmont, Jerry and Debbie Kluska, Stephen Antonik, Peter Kwastavich Jr., Ryan Kwastavich, Blane Dongas; great-grandchildren, Angela Kluska, Abrielle Antonik; brother Donald Marx Sr., of Wilkes-Barre; niece Patty (Russell) Peters and other nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.

To leave a message of condolence for her family: www.betzjastremski.com.