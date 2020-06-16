PITTSTON — Mary Elizabeth Lombardo, 79, of Pittston, passed away at home Monday, June 15, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on July 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Alberta Bender Smith.

She was a graduate of Hanover High School and Pittston Hospital School of Nursing. Mary worked as a nurse at the Pittston Hospital and as a nurse and officer manager in her husband, Dr. Joseph M. Lombardo's medical practice.

She served on the Woman's Auxiliary Committee of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, was a founding member of the Saint Maria Goretti Annual Tea Fundraiser, Co-Chaired the American Cancer Society's Annual Daffodil Days and was a member of the Pittston Festival Association Committee.

Mary was a proud parent, grandparent and aunt. She loved the Greater Pittston Community and was proud of her Irish Heritage. Her special skills included "banquet" cooking and transportation and logistics; both the result of raising eight children and impromptu "small" house parties (50 people, more-or-less). She loved Pittston Area Football and the Yankees.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph M. Lombardo Sr., on Feb. 21, 2019, son, John F. Lombardo, sister, Ann Smith Petro, brother, Eugene Smith and brother, Delbert Smith.

Surviving are her son, Michael Lombardo and his wife, Susan Donovan Lombardo, of Pittston; son, Joseph Lombardo, of Pittston; son, James Lombardo and his wife, Kimberly Brulo Lombardo, of Jenkins Township; daughter, Lisa Alves and her husband, Michael, of Kingston Township; son, Francis Lombardo, of Pittston; daughter, Michelle Albolino and her husband, Marc, of Sunrise, Fla.; son, Robert Lombardo and his wife, Jennifer Hardin Lombardo, of Pittston; grandchildren, Catherine Lombardo, Kristen Lombardo, Destiny Lombardo, Lyndsey Lombardo, John Lombardo, Jamie Lombardo, Joseph Lombardo, Jenna Lombardo, Michael Alves, Ashlie Alves, Lauren Alves, Nicole Albolino and Joseph Albolino; nieces, Lee Ann Petro Bauer, Rebecca Smith Misson and nephews, Attorney Michael Lombardo, Gene Smith, Delbert Smith Jr. and Ronald Smith.

The Lombardo Family would like to extend a very special thank you to Barbara Bryan who was a dedicated, compassionate caregiver and friend to Mary for several years. The family would also like to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti and Dr. Barry Pernikoff for their exceptional care. Also, thank you to the Greater Pittston Ambulance Association for exceptional response and emergency services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, following the current social distancing guidelines.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greater Pittston Ambulance Association.

To leave an online condolence, visit Mrs. Lombardo's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.