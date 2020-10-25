1/1
Mary Ellen Blazejewski
HANOVER TWP. — Mary Ellen Blazejewski, 71, of Hanover Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Mary Ellen was born in Hanover Township, the daughter of the late Andrew and Ellen Fleig Kerestes.

She graduated from Hanover Area and Wilkes College, where she earned her degree in education.

Mary Ellen taught English at James M. Coughlin High School, and she served as an adviser for the school newspaper, The Journal. She was the former president and parliamentarian of the Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, and she was a member of the Westmoreland Club.

She was an active member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, where she was also a former lector.

Mary Ellen's passion was teaching, and she especially loved her Journal students. They continued to stay in touch with her and share the impact she had on their lives.

Mary Ellen loved reading, especially mysteries, romance and political novels. She devoured them all. She even dabbled in writing children's books. In addition to reading, Mary Ellen loved needle point, crochet, knitting, QVC and Hallmark movies.

Preceding Mary Ellen in death was her beloved father and mother and the love of her life, her husband, Edward.

Surviving are her faithful companions, Dusty and Merlin; godson, John Grimes; sister-in-law, Sandra and her husband, Dr. Bernard Frantz; nephew, Dr. Bernard Frantz and his wife, Susan; niece, Wendy Nussey; great-nieces and nephews, Bernard E. Frantz, Hope Elizabeth Frantz, Arden Grace Nussey, Wynn Violet Nussey; aunt, Jean Pisanschi; uncles, Joseph, Robert and James Kerestes; cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Mary Ellen's name to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706.

Those attending the visitation and funeral Mass are required to wear a mask and abide by state social distancing requirements.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Mary Ellen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
October 25, 2020
Mrs. B,
There truly are no words to describe the impact you had on my life. You and the Journal Room gave me a home. To have confidence in a place designed to destroy it. To find my gifts, to make a family of friends who are still with me today. You were the safe space at Coughlin for so many of us. I am forever grateful to you, and will always remeber your advise, your wit, and your smile.

...So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay.

Elizabeth A Stone
Student
October 25, 2020
Mrs. & Mr. Blaze were like family . Just know that your with ED now and he will take care of everything lol. Him and Jake lol love you lots and miss you two dearly!!!

Your family @ Elegant cleaners
October 25, 2020
Mrs B was more than a teacher. She was more than a mentor and advisor. She was a friend. I am heartbroken at the news of her passing. My deepest condolences to her friends and family.
Melissa Mancini
Student
October 25, 2020
Mary Ellen and I were childhood friends, and Ed and I were college friends. I have many fond memories of both. They were a match made in heaven, and I know they are together there now. My deepest condolences to all her loved ones.
Pat McHale Forand
October 25, 2020
Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts.
Wayne Kravitz 1989
Wayne Kravitz
