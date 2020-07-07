1/1
Mary Ellen McHugh
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Mary Ellen McHugh, 79, of Hollywood, Fla., passed away Aug. 21, 2019, with the love and prayers of her family, and under the warm and comfortable care of Hospice at Kindred South Hospital, Florida.

Mary Ellen was born July 7, 1940, in Kingston, the daughter of the late Edward F. and Helen Gallagher McHugh. Mary Ellen graduated from Marywood Seminary, Scranton, Class of 1959. The photo selection is Mary Ellen and playwright-actor Jason Miller, who dated and escorted Ms. McHugh to dances at Miller's alma mater, The University of Scranton.

After graduation, Mary Ellen moved to Florida and began a magnificent career with Key West Hand Fabrics and as a chanteuse. In this wonderful and diverse community, she was graced with the warmest friendships of the community, beautiful weather, incredible sunsets and many acquaintances, including the seasonal returns of friends from Hollywood, Calif., along with notable guests from all over the world.

Mary Ellen is survived by her daughter, Tracy Weaver, of Hollywood, Fla.; sons, Atty. John Weaver and his wife, Julie, of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and Jeffrey Weaver and his wife, Tonya, of Wilkes-Barre; three grand-children, Theodore Weaver, John Weaver and Tyler Weaver; and brother, Brian, of Kingston. The McHugh family is consoled in knowing that Mary Ellen is in the gentle care of the Lord.

"The Comfort and Sweetness of Peace

After the clouds, the sunshine, after the winter, the spring,

After the shower, the rainbow, for life is a changeable thing After the night, the morning, bidding all darkness cease,

After life's cares and sorrows, the comfort and sweetness of peace."

— Helen Steiner Rice

Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704. Online condolences may be made at www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-0894
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
My sympathy to her brother and her family. we all grew up together in Kingston. Our parents were close. I hope her life was as good as it was long.
Joseph Booth
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved