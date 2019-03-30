PLAINS TWP. — Mary Ellen Powell, 73, of Plains Township, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Ashland, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Nelson) Donahue. She was a graduate of Ashland Area High School, Class of 1963, and received her LPN from Hazleton Vo-Tech. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Valley Crest as an LPN for 31 years. She was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where she was very involved with the Caring Hands Committee and served as its chairman and served on the administrative board. She was also a member of the SPRC committee of the church.

Surviving is her husband of 36 years, Robert; sons Robert J. Powell and his wife, Jacqueline Petrus-Powell, of McKeesport, and Timothy R. Powell and his wife, Elizabeth, of Harding; brother John Donahue, of Wellsboro; and grandkitty Trixie.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 1422 Mt. Zion Rd., Harding, with the Rev. Ruth Liples officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1214 Marcy Rd., Harding, PA 18643.