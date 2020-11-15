1/1
Mary Ellen Wengen
LEHMAN TWP. — Mary Ellen Wengen, 64, of Lehman Township, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Eleanor (Brezinskas) Gianuzzi. Mary Ellen was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1974, and she was a graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School of Nursing.

Mary Ellen was employed as a nurse in the obstetrics department at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for her entire career, where she made lasting friendships and touched countless lives.

Above all, Mary Ellen was a devoted wife and a masterful mother. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Frank B. Wengen, and by her daughters, Vanessa Spencer and her husband, Ryan, of Lake Township, Deidre Grieves and her husband, Nick, of Philadelphia, and Cara Wengen, of Lehman Township; grandchildren, Dax, Cooper and Grae Spencer; brother, Louis Gianuzzi, Wilkes-Barre; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul Wengen and his wife, Ellen, of Lake Winola, Stephen Wengen and his wife, Linda, of Dallas, Donna Wengen, of Wilkes-Barre and Theresa Featherstone and her husband, Bob, of Forty Fort; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral Services for Mary Ellen Wengen have been postponed due to the concern in the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Further information concerning the date of the service will be published in the newspapers and on the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home website once the service has been rescheduled.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ellen's memory to newbornsinneed.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Mary Ellen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
NOV
20
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Memories & Condolences

November 15, 2020
I have meet so many wonderful nurses in my career at GWV. Mary Ellen was surely one of the best. My condolences and prayers for her family
Clare Gildea
Friend
November 15, 2020
Prayers for Mary Ellen and especially her family. I met Mary Ellen when I began working at Geisinger as a volunteer several years ago, she always had a smile on her face and loved to talk about her family and grand children, She will be missed by many.
ann FEDOR
November 15, 2020
Mary Ellen was a wonderful person and nurse. Always a pleasure to work with.

Rest in Peace
Barbara Kalafut
November 15, 2020
Frank and Family, My most sincere prayers and condolences,
Bill Rowe
November 15, 2020
I worked with Mary Ellen many year ago and still would see her on our way into work. What a wonderful person. I truly am sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Janet Kelly
Friend
November 15, 2020
Mare,
You will be sadly missed. My sympathies go out to your family. You were loved by many. You were an excellent nurse and a wonderful friend. I will never forget your hard work and dedication and what a wonderful person you were.
November 15, 2020
Frank and family,
We are very sorry to see that Mary Ellen has passed,you are all in our thoughts and prayers.May she Rest In Peace.
Tony and Paula Decker
November 15, 2020
To the Wengen and Gianuzzi Families:
We are deeply saddened to hear of Mary Ellen's passing. Please accept our deepest sympathies. May she rest in peace in the arms of the Angels.
Gus and Ann Fleig
November 15, 2020
May Her Memory be Eternal ,deepest condolences to the family of Mary Ellen .
May she Rest In Peace
Barbara King
November 15, 2020
Dear Wengen Family,
I was so sorry to hear of your loss. The thoughts of many are with you at this time of sorrow. Please accept my deepest sympathies. May God keep you a near during this difficult time.
Brenda Morgan
November 15, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies.
Brenda Morgan
November 15, 2020
A wonderful exceptional lady! Always a smile and a kind heart! Prayers to the entire Wengen family.
Christine Parker
Friend
November 15, 2020
Frank, my deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Mike Rushton
November 14, 2020
Vanessa and Ryan,
We are very sorry for the loss of your mom. She was always so nice to us whenever we saw her and she really loved the boys. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time.
Craig & Belinda Yanchik
