LEHMAN TWP. — Mary Ellen Wengen, 64, of Lehman Township, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Eleanor (Brezinskas) Gianuzzi. Mary Ellen was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1974, and she was a graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School of Nursing.

Mary Ellen was employed as a nurse in the obstetrics department at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for her entire career, where she made lasting friendships and touched countless lives.

Above all, Mary Ellen was a devoted wife and a masterful mother. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Frank B. Wengen, and by her daughters, Vanessa Spencer and her husband, Ryan, of Lake Township, Deidre Grieves and her husband, Nick, of Philadelphia, and Cara Wengen, of Lehman Township; grandchildren, Dax, Cooper and Grae Spencer; brother, Louis Gianuzzi, Wilkes-Barre; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul Wengen and his wife, Ellen, of Lake Winola, Stephen Wengen and his wife, Linda, of Dallas, Donna Wengen, of Wilkes-Barre and Theresa Featherstone and her husband, Bob, of Forty Fort; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral Services for Mary Ellen Wengen have been postponed due to the concern in the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Further information concerning the date of the service will be published in the newspapers and on the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home website once the service has been rescheduled.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ellen's memory to newbornsinneed.org.

