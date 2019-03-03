WILKES-BARRE — Mary Ellen Woods Cronauer, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Attorney James McCabe and Elizabeth Ward McCabe. Mary Ellen was a 1947 graduate of GAR Memorial High School. She was formerly employed as a legal secretary for her father's law firm, and was later employed by C.W. Schultz Plumbing & Heating and as a medical secretary.

Mary Ellen was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closing she had been a member of St. Therese's Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond G. Woods Sr., in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Neil Wolsieffer; daughter-in-law, Sandy Woods and by her brother, James McCabe.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond F. Cronauer and by her children, Mary Beth Kenny and her husband, Tom, of Charlestown, Md., Nancy Atherton and her husband, James, of Mountain Top, Raymond Woods and his wife, Gina, of Lewisberry, Sharon Lavan and her husband, Brian, of Wilkes-Barre and Dr. Michael Woods and his wife, Mary Jo, of Longmeadow, Mass.; step-children, Judith Belles, of Duryea, Raymond F. Cronauer, of Naples, Fla., Barabara Krieger and her husband, Rob, of Pittsburgh, Rick Cronauer and his wife, Lynne, of Wilkes-Barre, Daniel Cronauer and his wife, Michelle, of Mountain Top, Nancy Hooper and her husband, Brian, of Ocean Pines, Md., Maury Steinkirchner and her husband, Michael, of Langhorne and Karen Pavlichko; 27 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ellen's family would like to thank Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia and her caregiver and nurse, Nancy Balester, for their compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, the Wyoming Valley CYC, 36 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Mary Ellen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.