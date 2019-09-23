WILKES-BARRE — Mary F. Henry, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, from complications of Multiple Myeloma, blood cancer. She fought a hard battle and is now at peace.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Leonard J. and Mary Baker Andes and graduate from GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1959. Mary was employed by Rea & Derick (now CVS), Wilkes-Barre, for 18 years, Meyers High School as a cafeteria lunch aide and Hanover Bank as a teller. She enjoyed being an assistant Girl Scout leader; was a member of St. Andrews Parish and sang in the church choir for many years.

She had a great love for all animals, going for walks and loved to laugh. She loved all the neighborhood dogs and kept biscuits in her pockets when she would go on walks to give to them. She expressed her kindness and warm heart by taking in six stray cats and feeding many others.

Our family cannot imagine what our lives will be without her, but we will cherish all the good times we have shared.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2017; and son-in-law, Ronald Gould, in 2018.

Surviving are her daughters, Donna Gould, of Shickshinny, and Patricia Delevan and her husband, John, of Forty Fort; grandchildren Adam and Christopher Kubaugh and Nicole and Michael Delevan; half-sister Barbara Ferrante, of Hollywood, Md.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andrews Parish Church, Parrish Street, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, and from 9:15 a.m. until time of service Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank North Penn Manor, Residential Hospice and Fresenius Kidney Care for their kindness and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003.

To view a video tribute, leave an online condolence or for additional information, visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.