LEHMAN TWP. — Mary F. Jillson-Stout, 85, formerly of Lehman Township, died on July 22, 2020, at Manor Care, Kingston.

She was born in Syracuse and was the daughter of the John and Emily Wynne Jillson. She graduated from Rye High School and Smith College.

She resided at Tiffany Court, Edwardsville, for the past few years. Previously, she resided in Lehman Township for many years. She had formerly been employed as a executive secretary at Wilkes College.

Mary was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas.

Preceding her in death is her husband, William Stout.

Surviving are her son, John Aponick; nieces, Debbi Russo, Wynne Abrams, Margaret Jillson-Bassett; nephew, Edward Connor; sister-in-law, Cynthia Jillson and close friend, Barbara May.

Due to the pandemic, a Memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

