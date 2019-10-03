WILKES-BARRE — The last of a generation of the Fedas family, Mary Fedas, 91, entered the arms of Jesus on Sept. 30, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Bezek) Fedas, formerly of the North End of Wilkes-Barre. She was educated in the Wilkes-Barre schools. For over 20 years, she was employed at Roth American and prior to her retirement, she was employed at Carter Rubber. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of Wilkes-Barre.

She was "Aunt Mayne" to all.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Highland Manor, where she was a welcome resident for over seven years and everyone treated her like family; also, a special thanks to Bayada Hospice.

Preceding her in death were sisters Ann Catherine Fedas and Ella Dovidas; and brothers Joseph "Whitey" Fedas, John Fedas and her twin brother, Peter "Mimzey" Fedas; and niece Mary Elissa Tomcek and her son, Peter.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews, including Kathryn Stella and her husband, Larry, of Pittston, Christine Hagan, of Wilkes-Barre, John Fedash, of Massachusetts, Chris Hezey, also of Mass., Bernice "Bunny" Selner, of Kingston, Linda Briggs and her husband, Bruce, of Luzerne, and Cara Meckley and her husband, Jack, of Maryland; and grand-nephews John, Brian, Jackie Hagan, Cynthia Gryzch, Angela Mackin, Mark, Daniel, Michael and Nicholas Stella and Jakob Snopkowski.

Funeral services will be held at 10:20 a.m. on Monday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, with Father Paul Wolensky as celebrant.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Panakhyda memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Plains Township.

Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Plains Township.