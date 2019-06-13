PITTSTON — Mary G. Montante, 92, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Born in Pittston on May 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gaetana (Midione) Montante.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Pittston before becoming a resident of Wesley Village for the past two years. She was a graduate of Pittston High School and spent most of her working years in the garment industry.

Mary was of a sweet and quiet nature and shared much love with her cousins, who were her extended family. She was well-known by family and friends for her Italian cookies and a holiday gathering wasn't complete without her cut-out cookies.

Surviving are her loving cousins, Maria M. Montante, Elizabeth and husband Tino Turco, Madaline and husband Dr. Aldan Lori, and their children: Sharon Kerrick, Alicia Lynch, Michele "Missy" Turco, Michael Turco, Tina (Turco) Panati, Vanessa (Lori) Pollitt and Bethanie (Lori) Muchler.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mauer Biscotti and the staff of United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus for the kindness, care and compassion they showed Mary.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 11:15 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Graveside interment services will follow in St. Rocco's R.C. Cemetery, Pittston Township.

For further information or to express your condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.