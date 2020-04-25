DALLAS — Mary German Weir, 90, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Residential Hospice at Geisinger South, Wilkes Barre.

Mary was the daughter of the late George and Mary Thomas German, born and raised in the Heights section of Wilkes Barre, and was educated at St. Nicholas Grade and High Schools, Wilkes Barre.

Upon graduation, she was employed by the Joseph G. Schuler Plumbing & Heating Co., located in Wilkes Barre.

Mary later married her childhood sweetheart, Walter, on Nov. 28, 1953, at St. Nicholas Church, later relocating to Dallas, where she raised two wonderful sons, whom she loved dearly. Her greatest joys were watching her children and grandchildren grow and having everyone together for family gatherings, as well as making her famous pierogi and monkey bread.

After raising her family, Mary was employed by the Dallas School District as a teacher's aide, in the business department at the Dallas Senior High School.

Mary was also blessed with three grandchildren and one step-grandson, all of whom brought her joy and pleasure, and loads of fun along the way.

Mary is survived by husband, Walter Jr.; sons, Richard Weir and wife, Clare, of Pittston; Walt Weir and wife, Susan, of Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Tara Weir Franchelli, of Bear Creek; Richard Weir and wife, Renee, of Throop; and Aaron Weir, of Smiths Station, Ala.; step-grandson, Anthony Usavage and wife, Samantha, of New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Gianna Franchelli, Vivienne and Anna Usavage.

Mary was a member of the Gate of Heaven Church and its Altar and Rosary Society, having served as president for two years.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township. A Memorial Mass will be planned at Gate of Heaven Church at a future date.