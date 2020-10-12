1/1
Mary Grace Joan (Haydock/Shaw) Hardiman
BRISTOW, Va. — Mary Grace Joan (Haydock/Shaw) Hardiman, 89, of Bristow, Va., passed away on Oct. 6, 2020.

Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Edward J. Hardiman, Esq., of Philadelphia. Survived by by her three grown children, The Hon. Therese A. Hardiman, (David Malecki), of Mountain Top, Edward M. Hardiman, of Woodbridge, Va., and Mary G. Hardiman, (Michael Conyngham), of Arlington, Va.; two grandchildren, Christine Malecki White (Adrian), and Grace Conyngham; two great-grandchildren, Camrinn J. and Adrian C.; a sister, Michelle Wayne, and sister-in-law, Florence Brocato Lighter; and, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington, VA 22207, with the Rev. Peter McShurley officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Society for Women Engineers Scholarship Program, WomenHeart: National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease; and, Catholic Charities.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
