Mary "Mae" Grady, née Kelly, died peacefully in her sleep the morning of July 26, 2019. Her loving husband, John A. Grady, passed away in November of 1993. Mae and Johnny are at long last together again.

Mae was born in Parsons on August 22, 1922, to John J. Kelly and Catherine Rogan Kelly. Mrs. Grady graduated from Kingston High School and attended Wyoming Seminary Business School. She worked as a telephone operator during the war years. In later years, she was employed at Avon HQ in Morton Grove, Ill.

Mae's pride and joy was her family. She leaves behind her loving and devoted children: Jack and Joan Grady, of Harmony, Jim and Donna Grady, of Des Plaines, Ill., Anne and Paul O'Malley, of Austin, Texas, Mollie and Michael O'Leary, of Glenview, Ill., Catherine and Kevin O'Shea, of Elmhurst, and Tricia Grady and Tim Elms, of Des Plaines, Ill.; also, 16 wonderful grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mae and John were faithful parishioners of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Glenview, Ill., since 1972, where she was a member of St. Collette's Women's Guild.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Blochberger, of Du Bois; and sisters-in-law Ann Marie Kelly, of Forty Fort, and Nancy Kelly, of Virginia Beach, Va.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood Ave., Glenview, IL, with burial at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines.

If desired, please make a donation to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, Glenview, IL.

